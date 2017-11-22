Sheffield Wednesday: Why it is difficult for new signings to force their way into the Owls team

It would have been easy for Jacob Butterfield to let his head drop after a tricky start to his Owls career.

His period of adaptation after joining Wednesday on a season long-loan deal from Derby County probably took a little longer than he and others expected.

Indeed, the midfielder struggled to work his way into head coach Carlos Carvalhal’s plans, making only one league start between September 9 and October 28. During that period, he appeared six times as a substitute, with Carvalhal preferring Barry Bannan and Kieran Lee in the middle of the park.

But Butterfield’s perseverance and patience has paid off in recent weeks. Lee’s hip injury opened the door ajar for the 27-year-old, who has started the last three matches.

He told The Star: “I’m delighted to be playing at the minute. I think I have had a few good games.

“It is tough coming into Sheffield Wednesday for all new players because the team has done so well over the last two seasons with a lot of the same guys. I think the manager trusts those players and rightly so. There is a lot of good players here and they have a settled way of playing so it is difficult for new players to come in and force their way into the team.

“As the gaffer has said, I think there was a little bedding in period for a few weeks to train and watch the team play. But I’m glad I have been given a chance to play and I feel like I can nail down a place and contribute to the team winning games.

“I’m pleased that I have had a chance now and I’m focused on doing my best every chance I get.”

Butterfield, particularly in the impressive triumph at Aston Villa before the international break, has dovetailed effectively with Bannan in the centre. While Bannan’s remit is to be creative and support the attack at regular intervals, Butterfield has been tasked with the job of sitting deep and providing an extra layer of protection to the back four.

“In the last few years at Derby, I have often played in a 4-3-3 system,” said Butterfield. “I actually started my career as a number 10. I always played more attacking because of my decent goal-scoring record.

“But over the last few years, more managers have earmarked me for a defensive midfield role and it is one that I have always done well in. I feel comfortable there and it is something I’m enjoying at Wednesday.

“I’m comfortable in that role and I think it suits me as a player.

“It took some time to understand what the manager wants from me positionally and the way he wants to balance the team.”

Butterfield is enjoying working with Carvalhal, saying: “He is a very good manager and knows his football. I have been impressed with the way he talks and the way he wants to play the game.”

Tonight Carvalhal’s team take on Ipswich Town at Portman Road looking to get back to winning ways after Saturday’s goalless draw with Bristol City.

Butterfield said: “Bristol was a frustrating result.

“We were full of confidence going into the international break and had a bit of momentum so maybe the break didn’t help us but I think you have to give Bristol credit. They are having a good season and came with a gameplan to nullify us and I think they did it well. It was a scrappy game.

“I thought Bristol showed us a lot of respect, playing two left-backs on the left hand side.

“It was one of those games where we were disappointing and didn’t play anywhere near our best.

“But on the other hand, I think Bristol have been scoring goals for fun and I think we looked solid defensively which is a positive. We looked comfortable and solid but obviously we know we have to do better with the ball.

“We have to show more quality to find a way through when teams press us like Bristol did. But it might end up being a good point.

“We have to learn from that and hopefully we will do better at Ipswich. We have got two away good away games to look forward to now and we will be looking to get two good results.”

