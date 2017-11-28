Sheffield Wednesday: Why December is ‘crucial’ to the Owls’ promotion hopes

Liam Palmer claims December will be “crucial” in the Owls’ attempts to bolster their promotion aspirations.

Wednesday will play six matches before the end of the year, starting at home to Hull City this Saturday.

Although the Owls are currently on a six-match unbeaten run, Carlos Carvalhal’s men remain in 11th position, six points adrift of the play-off positions.

Palmer, preferred to Jack Hunt at right-back in Saturday’s boring goalless draw at Reading, told The Star: “The Christmas period is always crucial. We have a lot of fixtures coming up and some tough games.

“We are six games unbeaten, although I know there have been a lot of draws in there. We have to keep plugging away and stick together.

“We need everyone pulling in the right direction, which I think is key.”

Academy graduate Palmer thinks Wednesday can take heart from their performance at Reading.

“It was a typical away performance against a tough opponent,” said Palmer, who has featured on seven occasions this season.

“Reading keep the ball well and I don’t think they should be where they are in the table. They have some good players going forwards.

“I think we could have nicked all three points in the second half with Lucas Joao’s chance and Jordan Rhodes’ header. We had a few chances but it wasn’t to be. We worked hard as a team and it was a good solid performance defensively.”

