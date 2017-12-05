Sheffield Wednesday: Why Carlos Carvalhal is reluctant to start with Atdhe Nuhiu up front

Carlos Carvalhal has hinted that Atdhe Nuhiu is likely to maintain a place on the bench, despite his huge impact in Saturday’s match against Hull City.

With the Owls 1-0 down, Nuhiu came on 10 minutes into the second half and set about turning the game in Wednesday’s favour before they were eventually undone by Michael Dawson’s injury time equaliser.

Owls Atdhe Nuhiu beats Hull City's Ondrej Mazuch......Pic Steve Ellis

Hull found it difficult to contain the Kosovan international as Wednesday used Nuhiu’s physicality to launch a more direct approach and that in turn lifted a previously flat Hillsborough crowd.

However, despite this and the 6ft 4in forward’s goal against Ipswich two weeks ago, Carvalhal suggested that he is protecting the player by not placing Nuhiu in the starting line-up.

“Nuhiu is a special case here,” said Carvalhal. “A lot of people criticise him, in some periods.

We still believe in him, we know he can affect a game. He is a nice guy, a hard worker, and a player with a big ability to help the team.

Two-goal Gary Hooper with Atdhe Nuhiu.....Pic Steve Ellis

“But we must be careful.

“If he has a good game, and we put him in from the beginning, the criticism maybe will come very easy.”

“But he is a player we like a lot, because he can affect the game.”