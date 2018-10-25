Sheffield Wednesday: Why Carlos Carvalhal feels he has “unfinished business” with the Premier League

Carlos Carvalhal says he is ready to get back into management, claiming he has "unfinished business in the Premier League".

The Portuguese has been out of work since leaving Swansea City in the wake of the Welsh club's relegation last May.

Carvalhal said he took a break from the sport due to "a family problem" with his father.

Now the 52-year-old has set his sights on landing a top-flight job.

He said: "I was out of the market at the beginning of this month because I had some family problems. Now I have solved everything.

"I am back on the market. I want to work in England.

"Almost every week, I receive invitations from clubs in different countries. I'm refusing everything because I want to work in England.

"My strategy is to wait until the end of the year to see what will happen. After, if I don't work in England, I will come to my own conclusions.

"But my priority is to work in England."

Would Carvalhal consider taking up a Championship role?

"I want a good project," he said. "I think I have unfinished business in the Premier League.

"I think my staff and I proved we could work in the Premier League. We played against some strong clubs and got results.

"I have managed Besiktas, Sporting Lisbon and a lot of clubs in the Europa League. I miss the European environment and competition.

"If possible, we are hoping to get back into the Premier League but you never know in football.

"I want to get back to England. My feeling is I must follow something which gives me a lot of enthusiasm. It must move me, like when I came to Sheffield Wednesday for the first time.

"I want to feel that buzz and for the players and fans to follow me. I don't want us to be afraid of setting a high target to achieve something good."