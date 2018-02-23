Sheffield Wednesday: Why Aston Villa have a score to settle with the Owls

Steve Bruce admits his Aston Villa side have a score to settle with Sheffield Wednesday as they prepare to take on the Owls at Hillsborough tomorrow.

Wednesday triumphed 2-1 in the last meeting between the two clubs back in November and remain the only team to have left Villa Park with maximum points this season.

Villa boss Bruce, who is sweating over the fitness of influential duo Jack Grealish and Albert Adomah, said: “If you remember, they (Wednesday) scored after 20 seconds.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

“The boy [Adam] Reach hit a screamer from 30 yards and we never quite recovered. We owe them one.

“It will be a difficult game. They have got good players and have had a team who have been there or thereabouts over the last couple of years.

“It’s surprising to see them below mid-table but they have got good players in their team and they proved that at Villa Park so we know what to expect.”

Third-placed Villa have failed to win their last two matches against Fulham and Preston North End but Bruce is “quietly confident” the team can get their automatic promotion charge back on track in South Yorkshire.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Bruce said: “It is always difficult at Hillsborough. They are under a different diffort sort of leadership now and a different manager. They have been close twice before (to promotion).

“Sheffield Wednesday are a big club, with big history and tradition but I’m quietly confident that we can go there and get a good result.”

Lewis Grabban (groin) and Robert Snodgrass (illness) will be assessed today but Bruce is hopeful the duo will be available for selection. Youngster Callum O’Hare, who made his Villa debut as a substitute in the reverse fixture, has been included in the travelling party.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter