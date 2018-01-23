Sheffield Wednesday: Who persuaded Joey Pelupessy to join Owls?

Midfielder Joey Pelupessy says Owls manager Jos Luhukay played a big role in him joining the Championship club.

Pelupessy became the first signing of the Luhukay era on Thursday, arriving for an undisclosed fee, thought to be around £500,000, from Dutch Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo.

The 24-year-old, who made 119 appearances for his hometown club Heracles, told The Star: “Jos being here was part of my decision. I didn’t know Jos personally, but he had a real lot of interest in me. That made it easier to come.”

Luhukay has explained his footballing philosophy to Pelupessy.

“I have talked a little bit with him,” said Pelupessy. “He wants a combination of playing good football, but work hard. I think that’s a good mix to get promotion.

“I don’t know if it will work this season, but if not this season then maybe next year.”

Saturday’s tea-time encounter with Cardiff City came too soon for Pelupessy, who was only named on the bench. But the 24-year-old is confident he will quickly adapt to his new surroundings.

He said: “This was my first opportunity to come to England, so I am really happy. I had to wait a few days before it actually happened.

“I watch a lot of Premier League and sometimes the Championship, and I expect a lot in England. It’s high-level, higher level, but also a different level than in Holland. It’s a big challenge for me.

“Playing in the Premier League is one of my goals. But I have only been here a few days, so I have to wait and make my first appearance.”

Luhukay is tipping Pelupessy to thrive in England.

“He was the captain of his team, a defending midfielder with a good eye for the pass and he is very strong in the one against one defending,” he said. “We hope he can be a very good player in the future for us.”

Wednesday’s Under-23s, meanwhile, take on Bolton Wanderers this afternoon, kick-off 1pm. The match, which was originally scheduled to take place at Hillsborough, will now be played at Middlewood Road.

