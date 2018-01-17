Sheffield Wednesday: Who is Owls transfer target Joey Pelupessy?

Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on the signing of Heracles Almelo midfielder Joey Pelupessy.

Sources in the Netherlands say the two clubs have reached an agreement on a transfer fee and Pelupessy is due to shortly undergo a medical at Hillsborough.

Owls manager Jos Luhukay

Pelupessy, 24, looks poised to become the first signing of the Jos Luhukay era.

The Star asked Michael Bell (MB), a Dutch football writer and the Editor of Football-Oranje, to give the lowdown on Pelupessy.

How much have you seen of Joey Pelupessy?

MB: I have been watching Pelupessy since his days at FC Twente. He didn’t play a lot in the first team but he did for Jong Twente, who for a time played in the Dutch second division. Since his move to Heracles, he has caught my eye a lot more since I watch almost every Eredivisie game each week. He was excellent in their sixth place finish during the 2015/16 season which ended with them reaching the Europa League.

What type of midfielder is he?

MB: Pelupessy is a defensive midfielder who sits in front of the Heracles back four. He likes to break up the play and build possession from the back. He filled in at different positions for Jong Twente such as right-back or in the defence but since his move to Heracles he has been a DM.

What are his strengths and weaknesses?

MB: He is a very energetic midfielder with a good footballing brain. A good tackler and has a great eye for a pass (88% completed this season). He rarely loses possession. He is the Heracles captain and has definitely become a leader on and off the pitch. Weakness may be his physical presence in the middle and his lack of goals and assists.

What have been the highs and lows of his time at Heracles Almelo?

MB: While he was at FC Twente he played two games in the Europa League in 2012. He helped Heracles qualify for the competition in 2015 and played both legs of the qualifier which they lost to Arouca on goal difference at the start of last season. Being named captain before the start of this season will have been a big highlight for him. The low of his career will have been failing to make the grade at FC Twente and leaving on a free to Heracles. However, since then he has come on leaps and bounds and the Almelo side have improved with him in the team. His biggest low at Heracles will have been in the cup last 16 last year. He was in the side that lost 3-0 at home to Sparta Rotterdam and missed out on the quarter-finals.

Has it always been his ambition to play in England?

MB: It has always been an ambition for him to move abroad and just a few weeks ago he was heavily linked with New York City. However, Heracles blocked the deal. I think its his ambition to go to England which has forced Heracles to negotiate with Sheffield Wednesday. He obviously sees it as a big opportunity.

How do you see him adapting to the Championship?

MB: The English Championship is a lot more physical than the Eredivisie and Pelupessy will have to bulk up a bit and become more aggressive to flourish. However, I am sure he has the fight, leadership and quality on the ball to make him a fan favourite. He is adored at Heracles for his work rate and that will be needed in England.

