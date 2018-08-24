Sheffield Wednesday: Who is Michael Hector? Everything you need to know about the Chelsea defender linked with the Owls

Reports suggest Sheffield Wednesday could sign Chelsea defender Michael Hector on loan, but what do you need to know about the 26-year-old?

Hector has had a nomadic career, having already played for 15 clubs in his career.

Michael Hector

After starting out at Millwall and then joining Reading, Hector was shipped out on loan to lower league clubs including Bracknell Town, Didcot Town and Barnet.

More recently he has played for Shrewsbury Town, Aberdeen and Cheltenham and since joining Chelsea in 2015 has been sent on loan back to Reading, Eintracht Frankfurt and finally Hull City last season.

The 6ft 4in centre-back would be a commanding presence in Jos Luhukay’s back line and brings Championship experience, having played 116 times in the second tier.

After making 38 appearances for the Tigers in all competitions last season, there was some talk of the defender re-joining Hull this season although fans on social media don’t seem keen to have him back at the KCOM.

Some suggested the Jamaican international was error prone, while others said they could see he had potential but has been sent on loan too much.

Will Jos Luhukay be able to unlock his talent if he joins Wednesday?