Ignoring their injury crisis, the Owls are ticking over nicely in the league having won three of their last four League One matches.
There have been good, bad and indifferent seasons from players in the Wednesday changing room all season long, but who have been the most consistent?
We took a look at the average match ratings provided by renowned statistics website whoscored.com to compile a definitive list of who their data suggests has been hot and who has not throughout the league campaign.
We’ve only included players who have played 300 minutes or more, which means the list excludes the likes of Harlee Dean, Jordan Storey and Joe Wildsmith. The top 15 players are listed in chronological order, with the best of the rest listed at the end.
Who do you think is top of the pops? Let’s take a look..