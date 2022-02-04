Ignoring their injury crisis, the Owls are ticking over nicely in the league having won three of their last four League One matches.

There have been good, bad and indifferent seasons from players in the Wednesday changing room all season long, but who have been the most consistent?

We took a look at the average match ratings provided by renowned statistics website whoscored.com to compile a definitive list of who their data suggests has been hot and who has not throughout the league campaign.

We’ve only included players who have played 300 minutes or more, which means the list excludes the likes of Harlee Dean, Jordan Storey and Joe Wildsmith. The top 15 players are listed in chronological order, with the best of the rest listed at the end.

Who do you think is top of the pops? Let’s take a look..

1. 15th - Liam Palmer - 6.63 A regular across several positions who has played more minutes (2360) than anyone but Barry Bannan, only Massimo Luongo has made more tackles per game than Palmer's 1.5. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2. 14th - George Byers - 6.63 Though he's only played a small number of minutes (385), only Sam Hutchinson and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru have a better passing completion than Byers' 81.4%. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3. 13th - Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 6.65 The Wednesday number one has played 24 League One matches this season, keeping eight clean sheets along the way. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4. 12th - Jack Hunt - 6.67 On the wrong side of squad rotation as things stand, nobody in the Wednesday squad makes more crosses per 90 minutes than Hunt's 1.6. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales