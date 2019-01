But where have Sheffield Wednesday been shopping for players most over the last ten years? Here are the ten clubs who have loaned and sold the most players to the Owls.

1. Norwich City (three players) The Owls have signed Gary Hooper (first on loan and then permanently), Michael Turner and Jake Kean from Norwich in the last ten years.

2. Middlesbrough (three players) Boro have provided three signings for Wednesday: Jordan Rhodes, Adam Reach and Tony McMahon.

3. Crystal Palace (four players) Barry Bannan, Jack Hunt, Anthony Gardner and Lewis Price all came from the Eagles.

4. Chelsea (four players) Chelsea have a bit of a reputation for sending players out on loan and they're provided the Owls with Sam Hutchinson, Lewis Baker, Jimmy Smith and Michael Hector.

