Sheffield Wednesday: Where the Owls must do better to kick on

Carlos Carvalhal is acutely aware the Owls must improve their dismal record against the Championship’s lesser sides if they are to be involved in the promotion shake-up.

Wednesday, lying 12th in the standings, have picked up a measly eight points out of a possible 24 from their meetings with the bottom eight clubs. Their only victory came at home to Millwall.

Tonight the Owls take on 16th-placed Norwich City searching for their first win in five outings.

“I recognise we must do better in different things, not just about that,” Carvalhal told The Star. “We need to win games and that’s what everyone expects.

“All the games have a different history. There are games where we achieved one point and we deserved to achieve the three. And there are other games where we achieved one point and it was a fair result. There are more games I think where we could have achieved much more than we achieved in the end.”

Despite watching the Owls draw their last four matches and fall eight points adrift of the play-off positions, Carvalhal remains confident they will go up. He expects injured quartet Tom Lees, Sam Hutchinson, George Boyd and Fernando Forestieri to return to action over the coming months and believes the team will be stronger in the second half of the season.

He said: “I still believe that we will achieve the promotion at the end of the season. I believe this from my heart. We have a big chance to get promoted.

“We have been more solid, compact and consistent as a team since the Derby game. I believe we will be more strong in the second half of the season with Sam, Fernando, Tom and George back.”

