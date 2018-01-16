Sheffield Wednesday: Where new manager Jos Luhukay believes the Owls must improve

New boss Jos Luhukay is desperate to rectify Wednesday’s results at Hillsborough, starting in the FA Cup against Carlisle United tonight, kick off 7:45pm.

The Owls host the League Two Cumbrians in a third round replay looking to halt an alarming run of three straight defeats on their own turf. Wednesday are without a win in five matches on home soil. Their last victory in their own backyard came against Millwall on October 31.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay

Buoyed after their goalless draw with Sheffield United in his first match in charge, Luhukay told The Star: “It’s very important we make Hillsborough a tough place to come to.

“When you win games, it always give you a better feeling and for the next game in the league, which is on Saturday. It is always good winning games. It is what we like to do. We always like to win. Every player knows that and you must not be afraid to lose in games. You play to win.”

Luhukay has not ruled out the possibility of dipping into the transfer market to bolster their numbers. The Owls are without a plethora of players due to injury. He said: “I speak with the chairman every day. We are communicating over the players we have here, over the players who have injuries and maybe over new players. We have contact every day with each other. It is important that we always look at what we can and must do and at the end make a decision.”

