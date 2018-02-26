Sheffield Wednesday: Where Jos Luhukay feels Owls midfielder must improve

Wednesday chief Jos Luhukay has conceded the ball is firmly in Sean Clare’s court on a new contract.

Clare’s present deal expires this summer and the Owls have held discussions with the midfielder’s representatives over extending his Hillsborough stay.

The 21-year-old, who spent the first half of the season on loan at League One side Gillingham, was Wednesday’s standout performer in Saturday’s defeat to Aston Villa.

Clare said he is “enjoying” his football at Wednesday and Luhukay hopes he will soon commit his future to the club.

“Sean can sign a new contract; that is what Sean knows,” he said. “He has played for us in the first-team. That is what Sean knows. We have given him the chance to play in the first-team.

“He was very wide away from the team before. He was on loan for six months. He came back in the winter break. It (a contract) takes also a bit of time but he can every day sign a new contract.”

Luhukay was quick to play down the hype surrounding Clare, insisting there are plenty of areas in his game where he still needs to improve.

“Sean has a lot of things to learn,” he said. “When you are a little bit too positive, you must also see what was not so good.

“He made a goal (against Villa) but nobody speaks about the second goal. It was his man in the five metres who scored the goal and nobody sees that. He must be stronger (in that situation). It is what he must learn.

“Those details are very important at this level.”

Clare will miss Tuesday’s clash at the Liberty Stadium, having already played in the competition for the Gills.

“Sean must learn a lot of things to not only be with us but also in the future to be a Championship player,” he said. “He’s in a good way but he has played just two times.

“The future will decide how many steps he makes in his career.”

