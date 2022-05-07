The Owls skipper was an injury concern after going down late in Saturday’s win over Portsmouth and battled his way to 90 minutes at the Stadium of Light as Wednesday ran out to a narrow 1-0 defeat.

Asked of Bannan’s condition after the match, Moore told The Star: “Baz is OK. He got back into training late this week. I looked at him, the way he was moving and the power he was passing the ball and moving it and I felt he had it there.

“With Baz being the age he is, he knows his body. We checked on him and he said he was fine and we saw flashes with him tonight.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan gets away from Sunderland's Luke O'Nien.

“He worked incredibly hard off the ball tonight and I could hear him encouraging the group to keep going. That’s what captains do.”

Wednesday’s medical team spent time with Bannan and he was closely assessed by the coaching staff before he was given the green light.

“He had a couple of days and the medical team seemed happy with him,” Moore said.

“It’s a big thing for me to watch him in training, I had to put him in training to know he was up to it. Coming here, we couldn’t carry anybody.

“It was a difficult game and whatever team we select on Monday, it’s two teams that are evenly matched.