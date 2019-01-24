Wim Jonk celebrates what would be Wednesday's winner against Chelsea in April 2000

Sheffield Wednesday: Whatever happened to ...? The Owls starting XI from the last time they played Chelsea in 2000

This weekend's FA Cup fourth round tie bridges an almost 19-year gap since Sheffield Wednesday last took on Chelsea.

In April 2000 the Owls, on their way to relegation, beat the Blues 1-0 with Wim Jonk scoring the only goal of the game from the penalty spot. Here's how Wednesday lined- up that day...

Pressman left in 2004 and after something of a journey finished his playing career at Scunthorpe. Became a GK coach there before taking up the same role at Millwall. Now coaching Northern Ireland's under 21s

1. Kevin Pressman

Pressman left in 2004 and after something of a journey finished his playing career at Scunthorpe. Became a GK coach there before taking up the same role at Millwall. Now coaching Northern Ireland's under 21s
The Star
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Legendary defender left the Owls in 2002 after 273 appearances, eventually returning to old club Forest. Has recently been working as a youth team coach at Derby County

2. Des Walker

Legendary defender left the Owls in 2002 after 273 appearances, eventually returning to old club Forest. Has recently been working as a youth team coach at Derby County
The Star
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Left for Bradford the summer following relegation from the Premier League and then moved to Halifax in the latter stages of his career. Retired in 2008 through injury and is now assistant boss at AFC Barrow

3. Peter Atherton

Left for Bradford the summer following relegation from the Premier League and then moved to Halifax in the latter stages of his career. Retired in 2008 through injury and is now assistant boss at AFC Barrow
The Star
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Left his boyhood club in 2004 and had spells at Halifax, Northampton, Bury and Hartlepool. Dropped into non-league before taking up coaching and is now Wednesday's Academy manager

4. Steve Haslam

Left his boyhood club in 2004 and had spells at Halifax, Northampton, Bury and Hartlepool. Dropped into non-league before taking up coaching and is now Wednesday's Academy manager
The Star
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3