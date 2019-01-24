Sheffield Wednesday: Whatever happened to ...? The Owls starting XI from the last time they played Chelsea in 2000
This weekend's FA Cup fourth round tie bridges an almost 19-year gap since Sheffield Wednesday last took on Chelsea.
In April 2000 the Owls, on their way to relegation, beat the Blues 1-0 with Wim Jonk scoring the only goal of the game from the penalty spot. Here's how Wednesday lined- up that day...
1. Kevin Pressman
Pressman left in 2004 and after something of a journey finished his playing career at Scunthorpe. Became a GK coach there before taking up the same role at Millwall. Now coaching Northern Ireland's under 21s
Left for Bradford the summer following relegation from the Premier League and then moved to Halifax in the latter stages of his career. Retired in 2008 through injury and is now assistant boss at AFC Barrow