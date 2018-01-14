Sheffield Wednesday: What new boss Luhukay makes of Owls FA Cup replay

Finishing as high as they possibly can in the Championship remains Sheffield Wednesday’s main priority this season.

But new Owls boss Jos Luhukay insists the club are taking the FA Cup seriously as they aim to get back to winning ways.

Injury-ravaged Wednesday face League Two Carlisle United in Britain’s oldest cup competition on Tuesday night, kick-off 7:45pm. It finished goalless in their first meeting at Brunton Park eight days ago and whoever wins the third-round replay will entertain either Reading or Stevenage in the next round.

Luhukay told The Star: “The league is the priority but I would like to do well in the FA Cup. We will try to win the game on Tuesday.

“As a manager, you always want to win.”

With Glenn Loovens set to begin a two-match suspension following his dismissal in Friday’s draw with Sheffield United, Luhukay will have to make one enforced change to his backline in his first home match in charge since succeeding Carlos Carvalhal at the helm.

Although he was pleased with their disciplined, spirited showing against United, Luhukay is adamant there is still plenty of room for improvement.

The Dutchman said: “I was not unhappy with what I saw against United. I saw a team play and fight together. I have respect for that. It was the first step but there is a lot of work to do both in defence and the offence. We must, of course, try to be better.

“We have to be better in possession and make more chances.”

