Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two of Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals, West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City, are now on the lookout for a new manager.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2024/25 season is almost at a close, but the Baggies and Canaries have wasted no time in pulling the trigger ahead of the upcoming campaign after it became apparent that promotion would no longer be a possibility.

First it was West Brom, who parted ways with Tony Mowbray on Monday after a surprise home defeat at the hands of Derby County, with the play-offs now pretty much out of the picture despite having a very slight mathematical chance of sneaking into the top six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said in a statement, “West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with Head Coach Tony Mowbray. Assistant Head Coach Mark Venus has also departed the club.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Tony and Mark for their efforts – but has made the decision to part company following a series of poor results. Tony and Mark will forever be welcome at The Hawthorns and their contributions to the club winning the 2007/08 Sky Bet Championship title will never be forgotten.

“Everyone at Albion wishes Tony and Mark all the very best in the future. James Morrison will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis, assisted by Damia Abella and Boaz Myhill. The process of recruiting a new Head Coach is now underway.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Changes in the Championship

Then, less than 24 hours later, Johannes Hoff Thorup became the latest managerial casualty in the second tier, with a loss to Millwall sealing his fate. Former Arsenal favourite, Jack Wilshere, has been placed in charge for the remaining two fixtures.

A statement from them read, “Norwich City have parted company with head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup with immediate effect. Assistant head coach Glen Riddersholm has also left his position with the club...

“Jack Wilshere, assisted by Tony Roberts and Nick Stanley, will take charge of the first team on an interim basis for our two remaining Sky Bet Championship fixtures of the season. The club will now progress with its plans of appointing a new permanent head coach in due course.”

The highest that Norwich can finish this season is 12th, and Wilshere will be hoping to stop the rot of five games without a win as they head into matches against Middlesbrough and Cardiff City to end the campaign.