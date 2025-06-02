Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals, West Bromwich Albion, have made the decision to appoint Ryan Mason as their new manager.

West Brom have been on the hunt for a new manager since parting ways with Tony Mowbray in April, and on Tuesday evening it was announced that Mason was leaving Tottenham Hotspur, where he was part of Ange Postecoglou’s technical team, to take on the job at the Hawthorns.

“West Bromwich Albion are delighted to confirm the appointment of Ryan Mason as men’s first team Head Coach,” the club said. “The 33-year-old has signed a three-year contract at The Hawthorns and arrives from Tottenham Hotspur, where he was Ange Postecoglou’s assistant and helped lead the team to success in the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League. Mason is highly respected as a coach, having held various positions with Spurs’ first team and academy, including twice taking interim charge...

Another new Championship manager

“Nigel Gibbs has been named men’s first team Assistant Head Coach, joining from Reading. Gibbs worked closely with Albion’s new boss at Spurs as Assistant when Mason was Head of Player Development, and supported as First Team Coach during Ryan’s interim managerial duties. He has extensive senior coaching experience at clubs including Watford, Millwall, Leeds United, Swansea City and Asteras Tripolis.

“Albion have also appointed Sam Pooley as Men’s First Team Coach / Head of Performance. He arrives from Rangers, where he was Head of Performance - following several years as Head of Sports Science and First Team Sports Scientist at Spurs.”

Meanwhile, the club’s chairman, Shilen Patel, said of the appointment, “We are delighted to welcome Ryan to The Hawthorns as our new Head Coach, along with Nigel and Sam. We have undertaken a thoughtful and expansive search and Ryan always stood out to us among an incredibly strong group of candidates.

“We are excited to have someone whose skillset means he has the aptitude to help us further establish elite standards in both preparation and player development for the first team and across all our team programmes. His experiences as both a first-team player and coach under some of the game’s most respected minds, along with his time leading academy sides, will be instrumental as we shape a clear philosophy and unified identity at all levels at the Albion.”