Henrik Pedersen was pleased with the way that his Sheffield Wednesday side stuck to the task against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The Owls played out a hard-fought 0-0 draw with the Baggies at the Hawthorns earlier today as neither side managed to break the deadlock in the Midlands, and by the end it was probably the visitors who felt the most aggrieved at not having done so. Wednesday pushed for a winner as the game came to an end, but weren’t able to find that killer touch.

But a clean sheet and a point on the road is not to be sniffed at, and their manager earmarked the continued discipline of his team as a real standout from the game, explaining that constant concentration is something they’ve been working hard on in the build-up to their trip to face WBA. He was very pleased on that front.

“I’m really, really proud of the performance,” he told The Star. “The theme in the week has been a lot on who we want to be and our identity, and who we don’t want to be. And how can we keep ourselves on a higher level for 90 or 95 minutes. Because the tendency has been that we can compete with all teams in phases of the game, but we need stability from the first moment - and I think it’s the first time this season where we were online, and had the level, for the full game.

“The first 10 or 12 minutes was tough, but the boys kept on going, kept their discipline, and kept going with the ‘no evaluation, only next action’. We could not really come out because of their press, but we changed a few things in our build-up and started to have the ball a bit more. I think we played a strong first half against a good team, and in the second half I think we were the better team.”

Wednesday now shift their attentions to a midweek game against Norwich City as they look to finally get their first home win of the campaign, and a big crowd is expected at Hillsborough amid a push for an S6 sell-out in order to raise further funds for the club during their period of administration.