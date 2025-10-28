Toby Collyer and Jayson Molumby both look set to be missing for West Bromwich Albion when they host Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

The Owls travel to the Hawthorns on Saturday for an early kick off in the Midlands, and Henrik Pedersen will be hoping to see another big away performance from his side in front of what is set to be a packed out away end as supporters continue to get behind their team amid all of the off-field issues.

Wednesday haven’t beaten the Baggies away from home for the best part of two decades, with Deon Burton being the last Owl to score a winner against them on their own patch back in 2007, and Pedersen’s men will certainly have their work cut out for them this time around.

The hosts won’t be at full strength by the sounds of it, though, with their manager, Ryan Mason, explaining that he’s not expecting two of his players back playing after they picked up knocks recently.

"I don't think they're going to be back," he said of Molumby and Colyyter via the Express and Star. "Obviously Jayson had his injury with Ireland and then made it worse in our game against Preston... Toby's had three of those injuries at Manchester United last season. He's a young boy. We need to push him, but we need to be careful because I think you can see the one or two injuries in our squad, we feel it from a numbers point of view....

“We're seven days on from their injury. We're assessing them day-by-day, but they're not going to be out on the pitch for at least the next few days, We'll see, but it doesn't look likely for next weekend that either of them are going to be back in the squad... We've got a week to prepare. I don't know how many players, if any, that we're going to recover for next weekend."

Wednesday, meanwhile, have injury issues of their own, and the Owls boss will address the latest situation later on this week in his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to WBA on Saturday.