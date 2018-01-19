Sheffield Wednesday were ‘maybe missing some togetherness’ says Owls keeper

His tenure may only just reached the fortnight mark but it is clear Jos Luhukay has succeeded in getting everyone pulling in the same direction at Sheffield Wednesday.

A supremely organised and hard working performance in last week’s Steel City derby showed just that.

And goalkeeper Cameron Dawson believes uniting the squad was just what was needed to get Wednesday’s faltering season back on track.

“I felt there was a lot of togetherness in Friday night’s performance at Sheffield United,” the 22-year-old said.

“Maybe it is something we have been missing. I don’t know.

“When the old manager lost his job we had a lot of meetings about what we can do better and on Friday night we were definitely a lot more together as a group and that probably got us through.

“That togetherness was key to back-to-back play-offs.

“I’m not saying there was a problem in the group or anything like that.

“Far from it.

“It’s just sometimes a new manager can do that and bring everybody back together.

“Everyone is on the same page again so that’s what has happened and hopefully we can kick on from here.”

Dawson was handed an opportunity to impress when starting Tuesday’s FA Cup replay against Carlisle United.

After being recalled from a loan at Chesterfield due to Keiren Westwood’s injury, Dawson was delighted to not simply playing spectator.

“It’s been a while since my last Wednesday appearance so it was nice to get back out there,” he said.

“It was all about enjoying the game and trying to get a positive result. Fortunately enough we got that.

“I was playing games at Chesterfield so I didn’t know where it stood me, coming back to sit on the bench when I thought at the time I would be better off playing games.

“But the club decided to bring me back and that’s their decision so I came back and sat on the bench for a while.

“I’m just pleased that I’ve come back now, played that game against Carlisle and it’s another game for Sheffield Wednesday.”

Dawson is likely to step aside again for Joe Wildsmith to start this afternoon#s clash with Cardiff City.