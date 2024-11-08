Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has welcomed back two players to training ahead of this weekend’s Sheffield United encounter.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday have been dealt a few injuries blows of late after Akin Famewo and Olaf Kobacki were ruled out and Nathaniel Chalobah was ruled out for a bit longer after his issue, however Röhl had good news in the build-up to this weekend’s Steel City derby after saying that the latter was back involved in training at Middlewood Road, as was another recent absentee, Michael Ihiekwe.

The Owls boss has some decisions to make over the next 48 hours as he weighs up who to handed a starting berth to at Bramall Lane on Sunday, and while it’s unlikely that either Chalobah or Ihiekwe will be part of that choice at this point, he says that they’re making ‘huge’ progress, confirming that they have no fresh injury concerns either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everybody looks well, it’s good,” the Owls boss said in his pre-match press conference. “We know about Akin, but Nath is back on the grass, he’s trained the last two days with the team - which is good to see - but of course he needs more minutes and more practice, it’s a huge step forward. There’s still Olaf, but he’s coming closer.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

"With Michael Ihiekwe he’s also back on the grass, so far it looks good and there are no new injuries. So that’s helpful.”

Wednesday have waited a long time for a win over their bitter rivals, they haven’t managed one since 2012, and Röhl will be hoping to bring that to an end on Sunday when they battle the Blades at S2, aiming to give back the bragging rights that have long since been lost.