Sheffield Wednesday weigh up selection options for FA Cup showdown with Luton Town

Sheffield Wednesday are mulling over their options ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup third round clash with Luton Town.

There is a possibility the Owls, who appointed four-time promotion winner Steve Bruce as their new manager earlier this week, could make wholesale changes following a busy festive period.

Sam Hutchinson may not be involved against Luton Town tomorrow

Experienced trio Keiren Westwood, Sam Hutchinson and Steven Fletcher could be rested as Wednesday look to stretch their unbeaten run to five matches.

Cameron Dawson, Ash Baker, Daniel Pudil, Matt Penney, Joey Pelupessy and Atdhe Nuhiu are all pushing for first-team recalls.

Assistant manager Steve Agnew, who is in charge of first-team affairs until Bruce begins his job on February 1, gave little away at his press briefing today.

Steve Bruce will “hit the ground running” at Sheffield Wednesday

"We will assess the squad," he said. "Lee [Bullen] knows them inside out. He has given his opinion on where he sees the group of players with the team having played a lot of games in recent weeks.

"But, also, the players who have been playing are confident because they have been playing so well and had some good results."

Josh Onomah (hamstring) and Lucas Joao (hip) remain big injury doubts while Saturday's Hillsborough tussle comes too soon for Fernando Forestieri. Three-goal forward Forestieri is expected to resume light training next week following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Agnew can't wait to work with Forestieri.

"He's a terrific player," said Agnew, who worked as Bruce's assistant at Aston Villa. "We've played against him many times and whenever you preparing a team to play against Sheffield Wednesday, one of your first thoughts is whether Forestieri is playing and the kind of problems he can give to you.

"He's a wonderfully talented footballer and we, certainly as a football club, can benefit from Fernando being fit."