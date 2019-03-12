Sheffield Wednesday: ‘We’re a match for anyone in the Championship’ says Steve Bruce as his unbeaten run goes on at Bolton Wanderers

Delighted boss Steve Bruce admits he "could not have wished for a better start" to life as Sheffield Wednesday manager.

Bruce's Owls side defeated Championship strugglers Bolton Wanderers to move within three points of the play-offs.

Goals either side of half-time from Steven Fletcher and Rolando Aarons lifted Wednesday up to ninth and stretched their unbeaten run under Bruce to nine matches.

But Bruce is refusing to get carried away, insisting the Owls need to maintain their superb run of form if they are to gatecrash the top six.

"I have been in for six weeks and I could not have wished for a better start," said Bruce. "We have got to replicate it again if we are going to give ourselves a chance (of the play-offs).

"The players have given me everything they have got. We have given ourselves a squeak. Let's see what the results are on Wednesday night and look forward to another home game against Blackburn.

“We are in good form and we can have a say at the top end. We have got to go to Leeds and Norwich and the way we are playing we are a match for anyone in the division.”

Fletcher broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time, dinking the ball over the advancing Remi Matthews after good link up play between Atdhe Nuhiu and Barry Bannan.

Bruce said: "The whole game hinged on the first goal and what a real bit of quality that was, and to be fair in the first half it was the only real bit of quality.

"You probably wouldn't send out a lifeboat in that. It was horrible - wind, swirling rain and a horrible pitch - it's your worst nightmare as a footballer.

"However, the one real bit of quality changed the whole game and in the second half we had a real swagger about us, which was nice to see. We enjoyed the ball and we could have had another two or three goals."

He also hailed Newcastle United loanee Aarons after the speedy winger opened his Owls account.

"Rolando has had a real big impact on us and capped off a memorable night for him," said Bruce. "I thought he was terrific in particular in the second half."