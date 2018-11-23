Sheffield Wednesday: We need to win back the fans, says influential Owls midfielder

Barry Bannan is targeting a fast start when Derby County arrive at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Wednesday host the Rams after a bleak period in front of goal.

The Owls have not hit the back of the net for over four hours, and have only scored once in their last four games.

Bannan knows that supporters haven't had much to cheer about recently, with the team also on a six-game winless streak.

But he wants to turn that around tomorrow in the first of back-to-back games at S6 - Bolton Wanderers visit next Tuesday.

"Our aim is to go out and get out the box quick," said the 28-year-old.

"We want to attack, score goals and get the fans behind us.

"If you go five or six games without a win then fans will be unhappy - that's normal.

"I can see where they are coming from.

"It's our job to turn it around and get the positive feeling back."

Two players who are set to return for Wednesday are Fernando Forestieri and Marco Matias.

After the team's struggles in front of goal recently, Bannan knows the attacking duo could prove key to solving the team's goalscoring problems.

"They are two really big players because they give us something the other attackers don't," added Bannan.

"They've got pace and directness in behind.

"Nando can win games on his own sometimes so we're glad that they're both back for us."

