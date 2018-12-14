Sheffield Wednesday: “We have a team who can not expect to be in the play-off positions”

Sheffield Wednesday will have to buck the trend of failing to overcome sides in the top half when they travel to Swansea City.

Wednesday have won just six times this season and of those victories, Aston Villa are the only team that are in the top half of the division.

Owls Manager Jos Luhukay......Pic Steve Ellis

Four of their other five wins have come against the current bottom four teams in the Championship: Millwall, Reading, Bolton and Ipswich.

Owls' boss Jos Luhukay says that supporters must be realistic when it comes to expectations and admits that Wednesday are currently "not strong enough" to compete for the play-offs.

The Swans are currently in the top half, sitting 12th in the table.

"When we look up the table, of the first 12 clubs, we have only won against Aston Villa," Luhukay admitted.

"That’s a fact that we are not strong enough for the play-off positions.

"But also from sixth to 12th, we have only beaten Aston Villa.

"We have a team who can not expect to be in the play-off positions.

"That’s the reality.

"The teams who we have beaten, they stay behind us (in the table).

"Only Bristol City, are ahead of us, from our position to 12th.

"There are expectations, but we can not give back what the fans want."

Luhukay, who fans have been chanting for the removal of in the past two games, also shed light on how he has been dealing with the criticism .

"You must only try to help yourself, nobody helps you. A manager always stays alone," said Luhukay.

"In difficult periods, you have to try and handle it.

"I try to give myself a realistic view and try to stay calm."

