Sheffield Wednesday: ‘We dominated Owls,’ says Stam

Reading boss Jaap Stam was left ruing missed chances after his side’s goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Sone Aluko and Mo Barrow went close either side of the half-time for the Royals, who have won only three matches in their last 13 Championship matches.

Stam said: “I think we did well - we played well and created opportunities. We dominated for the majority of the game. We always needed to be aware of their counter-attack. You could see the plan to sit in deep, wait to win the ball and then knock it over the top for Lucas Joao to run at goal. But I think we defended that well and didn’t give anything away.

“I don’t know if they had even one or two chances to be honest. Sometimes it looks threatening if the ball goes in front of goal but I don’t think they were near to finishing it. I think we had a couple of good opportunities, with Mo Barrow, Sone Aluko and Dave Edwards, but the only thing we didn’t do is score a goal.”

The result means Reading, beaten play-off finalists last season, have picked up maximum points in just two of their nine home fixtures and are six points above the relegation zone.

“We played some very good football but, of course, you need to score to get the three points,” said Stam, who has yet to keep the same side in any of Reading’s matches this season. “The players are disappointed that we didn’t get a win and you can always say afterwards that you deserved more. But that’s football.

“Sometimes we needed a little bit of finesse and quality with that final pass that can give you the winning goal.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here