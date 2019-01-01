Sheffield Wednesday: “We can take confidence from recent run but we know how ruthless the Championship is”

Sheffield Wednesday will head into 2019 with plenty of confidence, according to caretaker boss Lee Bullen.

The Owls ended last year on a high, taking seven points from a possible nine over the festive period.

It followed a miserable run of results that cost Jos Luhukay his job.

All in all, 2018 will not be looked back on favourably for those of a Wednesday persuasion.

Ahead of today's visit of Birmingham City, Bullen says he is keeping the players grounded as they enter the new year with optimism.

"The group can take a lot of confidence from the way they have finished the year," the Scot said.

"But we are not going to get ahead of ourselves. We know what happens in this league.

"We were full of confidence after the Bristol City result when we went into an international break and we know what happened after that.

"It is a ruthless league.

"It has ways of kicking you in the teeth when you think you are getting above your station a little bit.

"We will keep them grounded."

Regarding today's test, Bullen is under no illusions as to the challenge that awaits his side.

City are seventh in the table and haven't conceded in over five hours.

Bullen added: "We know that Birmingham, Garry Monk and his staff, has got his team playing very well and they have a lot of good individual players in there.

"They are playing as a unit so we know they are well capable of coming to Hillsborough and causing us problems.

"We will drill that into the players and they will be fully ready."