Neil Harris’ side are sat in the fourth relegation spot – on goal difference – in what is effectively a six-horse race for the final two safety spots.

The Gills narrowly lost out 1-0 to Charlton Athletic on Tuesday and speaking after the result, Olly Lee made clear his side can launch a survival campaign, starting with their Owls clash on Saturday.

“There is still a long way to go, eight games is a big part of the season, I still back us, I would back us all day every day,” Lee said.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gillingham midfielder Olly Lee i looking forward to battling Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

“The gaffer drives at being positive. We will have ups and downs. We are not going to win the next eight games and be chilling in 12th, it is not going to happen, we know the situation we are in, what has gone before, but we are ready to show what we can do for the next eight games.”

Former West Ham youngster Lee has been a mainstay in the side in recent weeks and suggested playing against the likes of Wednesday gives Gillingham extra motivation.

And after the disappointment of that narrow defeat at Charlton, the Gill’ focus is on a shock win against the Owls.

“We back ourselves,” said Lee. “We know Sheffield Wednesday are a top, top side, the history of these clubs is something else but these are the games you want to play in.

“We were exited going to Charlton, a big team, doing our stuff, it will be the same against Sheffield Wednesday at home - we will back ourselves, we will fancy it, we will go toe-to-toe with them and see where it takes us.

“Since the gaffer (Neil Harris) has come in we want to set better standards, we want to beat these teams. I firmly believe that we could have gone (to Charlton) and won, I am gutted we haven’t but it is on to Saturday now.