Sheffield Wednesday: ‘We are still confident we can challenge for promotion’

Wide man Adam Reach remains optimistic the Owls will secure a top-six finish this season.

Carlos Carvalhal’s men have slipped to 12th in the Championship after a draw-laden seven-match unbeaten run.

Wednesday are now eight points adrift of the play-off placings after picking up just two victories from their last seven outings.

But Reach, who has started every match during the 2017/18 campaign, hitting three goals, believes the Owls can resurrect their fading promotion challenge over the Christmas period. Wednesday face Norwich City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Brentford before the end of the year.

“The festive season is always an important time in this league and we’ll have games coming thick and fast so we need to pick up points,” acknowledged Reach.

“As long as we stay close to the play-offs coming into January then it is a long season and we always improve during the second half of it. We’re all still confident that we’ll be up there.”

The Owls travel to Carrow Road on Saturday chasing their first victory in over a month. They will go head-to-head with a Norwich team who have gone eight matches without a win in any competition.

Daniel Farke’s side are also on their longest winless streak at home in the league in 18 years.

The Canaries have not won on their own turf since September 9 when they defeated relegation-threatened Birmingham City 1-0.

