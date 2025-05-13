Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals, Watford, have wasted no time in naming a new manager.

The Hornets’ shock decision to part ways with Tom Cleverley was only confirmed eight days ago, not long after their clash with the Owls, but they’ve already identified and appointed his successor in Uruguayan manager, Paulo Pezzolano.

Pezzolano has reportedly signed a one-year deal at Vicarage Road, however given that they’ve had 18 managers over the last 12 years it remains to be seen how long he’ll last. His new employers are hopeful, though, and named former Wednesday boss, Xisco Munoz, in their statement announcing his arrival.

“Paulo has a hugely impressive track record working with young players,” the club’s Sporting Director, Gian Luca Nani, said. “Which is essential when you look at the age profile of our squad. He has had success at virtually every club, including league titles and promotions, but it is his work on the training ground that impressed the most when we undertook our research.

“He has innovative ideas and processes which he transmits passionately to the players. We believe Paulo is the leader we need as we refocus ahead of the new season. He is fully aware of our ambitions and determination to push for promotion and embraces that challenge.

“The club achieved great success when making similar appointments in Slaviša Jokanović, Javi Gracia and Xisco Muñoz, and we hope our fans welcome Paulo and wish him every success as we try to achieve the owner’s clear aim of challenging for a return to the Premier League.”

Pezzolano’s most recent job saw him gain promotion to LaLiga with Real Valladolid, however he only last a few months in the top-flight before leaving his post in November.