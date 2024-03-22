Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Collins, 19, is still on the books at the Hornets and made it onto their bench for the game against Stoke City earlier in the season, however it would appear that he's considering his options as he nears the end of his contract.

The teenager was handed a starting berth for Wednesday at Middlewood Road on Friday as they took on Queens Park Rangers, and played his part in a 3-1 victory that took them up to second in the Professional Development League table - and would have got himself on the scoresheet in the first half if it wasn't for some fine goalkeeping.

Having joined Watford's academy setup in January 2023 from Hertford Town has played at both U18 and U21 level for the club, and this season has spent time out on loan at Royston Town and Haringey Borough - his deal is up this summer, however they do have an option to extend if they wish.

In an interview with the club's official website last year, he said of his style, "I play as a hold-up striker. I like to keep hold of the ball and bring others into play. Normally most of my goals come from around the penalty spot and the six-yard box. I like converting cutbacks and crosses."