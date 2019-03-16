Sheffield Wednesday: Watch Dom Howson’s verdict on the 4-2 win over Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday made it 11 matches unbeaten in the league with a 4-2 win over Blackburn Rovers at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

Steven Fletcher, Atdhe Nuhiu, Marco Matias and Dominic Iorfa all got on the scoresheet on a rain-soaked afternoon in S6.

Steven Fletcher celebrates.....Pic Steve Ellis

The Owls moved up to 10th in the Championship table with the win, which leaves them two points off the play-off places as they head into the international break.

