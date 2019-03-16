Sheffield Wednesday: Watch Dom Howson’s verdict on the 4-2 win over Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday made it 11 matches unbeaten in the league with a 4-2 win over Blackburn Rovers at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

Steven Fletcher, Atdhe Nuhiu, Marco Matias and Dominic Iorfa all got on the scoresheet on a rain-soaked afternoon in S6.

Steven Fletcher celebrates.....Pic Steve Ellis

Steven Fletcher celebrates.....Pic Steve Ellis

The Owls moved up to 10th in the Championship table with the win, which leaves them two points off the play-off places as they head into the international break.

Watch the video above for our Wednesday reporter Dom Howson’s verdict on the result...