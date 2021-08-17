Sheffield Wednesday warned of Fleetwood Town ‘experience’ as Cod Army head to Hillsborough

Wednesday’s first League One game had a happy ending for Moore against his former club, Doncaster Rovers, with Barry Bannan and Dennis Adeniran getting on the scoresheet to make it four points from six in the Owls’ 2021/22 league campaign.

Now, as they aim for back to back wins for the first time in over six months, the Owls boss says that they need to be ‘at the top of their game’ again if they’re to get three more points.

Speaking to the media at the weekend, Moore said, “We regroup and go again… Fleetwood are a good team with some good experience in there. They’ll come with a different formation, it’ll be a different game on Tuesday night because they’re got a lot more experience.

“But we’re looking forward to the game, in front of our home fans. And we have to make sure that we’re absolutely at the top of our game against strong opposition.”

He also spoke about the importance of using home advantage, saying, “We’re in front of our home fans here, and irrespective of the opponents we want to get the three points… I want the home fans to come out - they’ve waited a long time - and see them get three points.”

Wednesday host Fleetwood at 7.45pm this evening as they look to aim for a fourth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions.

