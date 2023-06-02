“If I’m being honest..” Sheffield Wednesday favourite frustrated at latest snub

The performances of Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks have earned plaudits both locally and nationally in recent months, with the former Cardiff City man chalking up 54 appearances across all competitions.

The progress of the all-action midfield man seems to have fallen on deaf ears at international level, though, after he was shunned from the Welsh squad yet again.

Vaulks told The Star earlier this season that he had hoped to do enough to brea back into the squad of Sheffield-based manager Rob Page. But the wait for involvement goes on after he was snubbed for matches against Armenia and Turkey in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His last of seven caps for Wales arrived in March last year.

“If I’m being honest, you could probably go back a few years now where it’s been a bit frustrating with Wales under two different managers,” Vaulks told BBC Wales.

“I was in every camp until the Euros and then wasn’t selected for the Euros and then I was brought back in under Pagey for every qualifier for the World Cup and then didn’t go to the World Cup.

“I think, if I’m honest, I can get as frustrated as I want about the squad and not being in the squad because it’s the pinnacle of your career to play for your country, but when the squad was announced yesterday (Tuesday) I wasn’t surprised.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Page seems to have developed a natural preference for players in the Championship and in the Premier League but has had a number of League One players in recent squads including Portsmouth’s Joe Morrell and Ipswich Town man Nathan Broadhead have made the last couple of squads.

“I don’t think it’s got anything to do with the league I’m playing in,” Vaulks continued. “There’s players in my league and, no disrespect, but finished mid-table who are in the squad.

“So I don’t think it’s the league. It’s just Pagey doesn’t see me fitting in that team and that’s fine. He’s the manager, he’s had great success with Wales and I just have to take it on the chin and all I can do is play as well as I can for Sheffield Wednesday and hopefully that’s next year in the Championship.