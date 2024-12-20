Sheffield Wednesday will have to wait and see whether midfielder, Svante Ingelsson, will be available for their game against Stoke City.

The Owls are in pretty good shape at the moment on the injury front, with Olaf Kobacki set to make his return this weekend after he faced a lengthy lay-off, leaving Akin Famewo as the only long-term following his injury against Portsmouth in October. He’ll only be back around March at the earliest.

Ingelsson is a slight concern for Saturday’s encounter, though, according to Owls boss, Danny Röhl, who told the media on Friday that they would make a late decision on naming him in the matchday squad at not when the Potters come to Hillsborough.

“I’m very happy, we have just one big injury with Akin,” he explained. “Olaf looks good, Svante got a little bit of a knock in training - so we’ll see tomorrow - but all in all everybody is available, and this is fantastic.

“We have five games in 12 days, so it’s helpful as the manager and as a club that we can use the whole squad.”

Wednesday and Stoke lock horns at 12.30pm tomorrow as the Owls look to try and get back to winning ways at home, and they’ll be hoping to build-on the victory Oxford United by climbing further up the Championship table in their final Hillsborough outing of 2024.