Sheffield Wednesday announce 'major step forward' as wage update is offered
Paying your players, staff and non-footballing staff their wages shouldn’t be seen as news, but the nature of things under Dejphon Chansiri at Hillsborough of late means that it was never a guarantee. Too often this year have people had to wait - often numerous weeks - for what was owed to them, something that’s caused a lot of stress and anxiety.
Now though, following a huge effort from everybody involved, it has been confirmed that everybody has been paid for the month of October, with the club thanking a number of people for their efforts in making sure it was able to happen.
“The Owls can confirm that all staff and players at Sheffield Wednesday have been paid on time - in fact, payments were made one day early,” they said in a statement. “This marks a major step forward in stabilising the club’s operations and rebuilding trust both internally and with our supporters.
“We couldn’t have achieved this without the incredible backing of you Wednesdayites. Your return to Hillsborough, the surge in merchandise and ticket sales, and your continued belief in the club have made this possible.
“We also want to extend heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us over recent weeks in getting these wages paid, including:
- Barclays Bank
- Oxford United
- Middlesbrough
- The EFL and the Premier League
- The PFA (Professional Footballers’ Association)
- All our commercial partners and sponsors
- Countless local suppliers who have continued to trade with us, including our friends at Molson Coors
“And, of course, our fans, staff and players, whose commitment and resilience have kept Sheffield Wednesday moving forward through incredibly difficult circumstances.”