Sheffield Wednesday have not just paid their staff on time this month, they’ve paid them a day early.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paying your players, staff and non-footballing staff their wages shouldn’t be seen as news, but the nature of things under Dejphon Chansiri at Hillsborough of late means that it was never a guarantee. Too often this year have people had to wait - often numerous weeks - for what was owed to them, something that’s caused a lot of stress and anxiety.

Now though, following a huge effort from everybody involved, it has been confirmed that everybody has been paid for the month of October, with the club thanking a number of people for their efforts in making sure it was able to happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Wednesday Podcast Interviews, match analysis and behind-the-scenes chat - new episodes every week. ▶ Subscribe on YouTube

“The Owls can confirm that all staff and players at Sheffield Wednesday have been paid on time - in fact, payments were made one day early,” they said in a statement. “This marks a major step forward in stabilising the club’s operations and rebuilding trust both internally and with our supporters.

“We couldn’t have achieved this without the incredible backing of you Wednesdayites. Your return to Hillsborough, the surge in merchandise and ticket sales, and your continued belief in the club have made this possible.

“We also want to extend heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us over recent weeks in getting these wages paid, including:

Barclays Bank

Oxford United

Middlesbrough

The EFL and the Premier League

The PFA (Professional Footballers’ Association)

All our commercial partners and sponsors

Countless local suppliers who have continued to trade with us, including our friends at Molson Coors

“And, of course, our fans, staff and players, whose commitment and resilience have kept Sheffield Wednesday moving forward through incredibly difficult circumstances.”