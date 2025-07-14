Some Sheffield Wednesday are believed to have been paid this evening, though there’s no word on exactly how many.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of Owls players have been unpaid for two months amid the latest financial debacle at Hillsborough, others have been part-paid and – largely the younger players – have been paid in full. It’s also affected non-playing staff.

On the back of that, several players are thought to have handed in their 15-day notice in line with article 14bis of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, which state that ‘in the case of a club unlawfully failing to pay a player at least two monthly salaries on their due dates, the player will be deemed to have a just cause to terminate his contract, provided that he has put the debtor club in default in writing and has granted a deadline of at least 15 days for the debtor club to fully comply with its financial obligation’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday owe a lot of people money

July 15th will see that 15-day period come to an end, and there have been plenty of question marks regarding what happens next, with lots of mixed messages on that front from people in the know.

On top of that confusion, The Star - as also reported by Radio Sheffield - now understands that some Owls players were paid up the money that was owed to them tonight, however the amount who remain unpaid is unknown, and what it means for those who have – at this stage – also remains to be seen.

Wednesday are likely to have come into some money following the sale of Anthony Musaba to Samsunspor and the compensation from Sutura Kakay’s Southampton switch, and they will also be expecting a lump sum from Rangers as Djeidi Gassama’s Scottish move gets finalised.

The Star will continue to monitor the situation and follow-up tomorrow to see what the lay of the land is on Danny Röhl’s second day back at Middlewood Road.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join