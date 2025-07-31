Some Sheffield Wednesday players have been paid, but not all of them, as the latest wage concerns roll on at Hillsborough.

It’s payday at S6, and yesterday players, staff, non-playing staff and even youth scholars were informed that ‘as things stand’ they shouldn’t expect their wages on time for July. Late wages have plagued the club for months now under Dejphon Chansiri, and once more the possibility of walkouts reared its ugly head, something made more real following the recent mutual termination of Josh Windass and Michael Smith’s contracts.

As previously reported by The Star, players were gathered at Middlewood Road yesterday afternoon to be told not to expect the prompt payment of their July wages today, their scheduled payday, in what would make the fourth late distribution of their monthly salaries inside five months. It was a conversation that ultimately led to the cancellation of a friendly against Burnley this weekend, with players deciding to take a stand amid the chaos.

Now, as we head into the evening of payday, it’s understood that some - though by no means the majority - senior players have now been paid, as have the club’s scholars. It’s a step in the right direction, but is a situation that should not have arisen in the first place. It remains to be seen when everyone will be paid the money that is owed to them.

Wednesday take on Leicester City next Sunday in the first Championship game of the season, and new manager, Henrik Pedersen, has a big job on his hands as he prepares a threadbare squad - some of whom haven’t been paid - to take on a team tipped for promotion back into the Premier League.

The Owls currently remain under embargo for the non-payment of transfer fees, and are likely to have their fee restriction extended in the near future after breaching the EFL’s 30-day rule for the second time this year.

