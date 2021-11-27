Paterson filled in on the right of a back three during the FA Cup defeat at Plymouth Argyle as their defensive injury crisis took hold.

The Star understands Liam Palmer is suffering with illness, leaving him unavailable alongside Sam Hutchinson, Dominic Iorfa, Lewis Gibson and Marvin Johnson. Chey Dunkley and youngster Ciaran Brennan are set to make up the rest of the back three.

Moore has made four changes to the side that beat MK Dons in midweek, with man-of-the-moment Josh Windass set to line up in the starting line-up for the first time this season.

Callum Paterson will play at centre-half for Sheffield Wednesday against Wycombe Wanderers.

He looks set to play in a midfield three with Barry Bannan and Massimo Luongo sat in behind, with Olamide Shodipo preferred at left wing-back ahead of Theo Corbeanu. Jack Hunt will line up on the right, with Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory up top.

The line up is a physical one and looks designed to combat Wycombe’s direct style of play.

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell; Paterson, Dunkley, Brennan; Hunt, Luongo, Windass, Bannan, Shodipo; Kamberi, Gregory