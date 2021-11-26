Sheffield Wednesday vs Wycombe Wanderers: Lee Gregory and Darren Moore in pre-match press conference
Lee Gregory and Darren Moore are on press duties this lunchtime ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s visit of League One high-flyers Wycombe Wanderers.
The Owls are finally back in the play-off places after Tuesday's last-gasp win over MK Dons, which almost took the roof off Hillsborough Stadium, and will be looking to cut the deficit to the automatic promotion places even further this weekend.
The Chairboys are no pushovers, however, and will be desperate to hold on to second spot. They are also aiming to make it three wins in a row.
Scroll down to see what the Owls’ top-scorer and gaffer have to say about the mouth-watering clash.
Last updated: Friday, 26 November, 2021, 14:39
- Top-scorer Lee Gregory will speak to the press at 1pm, followed by Darren Moore at 2pm.
- The Owls host Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, with both teams hoping to make it three wins on the bounce.
- Injury updates on several key players to come.
DM on Corbeanu
Could he be recalled, then sent on loan to a higher division? ‘Possible’, says Moore.
Says it’d be a positive thing for the Owls’ work with him if so, but by no means a given this scenario will happen.
Says Corbeanu is improving, but there is more to come.
‘The boy is really, really happy here. It’s great to see him blossoming’.
DM on Brennan
‘Ciaran’s done really well coming in. He’s got a wonderful appetite for the game.
‘Every time he’s played with us he’s always had a wonderful belief in himself. For someone so young he’s got a wonderful maturity about him’.
DM is considering a new deal for him.
DM on competition for places
‘It’s what I’ve been yearning for. We’ve not had too much of that really.
‘This is why you need the volume in terms of the players. I don’t think anyone could have foreseen what could have happened to us on the injury front.
‘To have those calibre of players available at the same time, I welcome it.’
DM on the nature of Hutchinson’s injury
Injury relates to the lower part of his Achilles tendon, says Moore.
DM on Slav
‘I was surprised. We’d had a couple of conversations since the start of the season.
‘He was very optimistic. When the news broke, I was quite surprised with it.
‘I wish Paul and his staff all the very, very best. I know Paul really, really well. I’ll be sending him a message going forward.’
DM on loan players
‘It’s a two-way conversation, with us here and where the players are at. Some players, the dynamics at their clubs has changed. We could get a phone call saying they are calling them back.
‘We’re optimistic they will stay. There’s unfinished business for them here yet. They are all enjoying it here.’
DM on Peacock-Farrell
‘He’s shown heroics for us and for his country. There’s a block now so players can get their focus on and we’re pleased to have him back.
‘Both of them (BPF and Wildsmith) are competing for that spot.’
DM on Sam Hutchinson
‘Hopefully it’s going to be this year. The medical team is working extremely hard.
‘We have to make sure when he does come back, he comes back to stay.
‘He’s a top player for us and he wants to play. We have to make sure when he does get back in, he stays back.’
DM on Gregory’s 20-goal target
‘Great to hear. Long may it continue. For him to get that milestone the team has got to be playing consistent.
‘We have to keep asking questions of the opposition.’
DM on change in atmosphere
‘If there is it’s just simply by winning games. It heightens the confidence a bit more.
‘I’ve been expressing a desire with the boys, wanting them to express themselves.
‘We’ll still look for that improvement in training. Am I pleased? Yes. Am I totally happy with where the team is at? No, because I still believe there’s more to come.’