Sheffield Wednesday vs Wycombe Wanderers: Game ON after pitch inspection.

Adverse weather conditions including snowfall had placed the fixture in doubt but, after an inspection at 1.20pm, match referee Darren Drysdale confirmed the game is on.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cold snap is set to continue throughout the afternoon with temperatures expected to fall to just above freezing, with a chance of light snow.