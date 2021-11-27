Sheffield Wednesday vs Wycombe Wanderers: Game ON after pitch inspection

Sheffield Wednesday’s match against Wycombe Wanderers WILL go ahead following a last-minute pitch inspection at Hillsborough.

By Steve Jones
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 1:43 pm
Updated Saturday, 27th November 2021, 1:43 pm
Adverse weather conditions including snowfall had placed the fixture in doubt but, after an inspection at 1.20pm, match referee Darren Drysdale confirmed the game is on.

The cold snap is set to continue throughout the afternoon with temperatures expected to fall to just above freezing, with a chance of light snow.

Sheffield Wednesday can cut the gap to the automatic promotion places to two points with a win against the Chairboys.

