The Owls made it three wins from three on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion to move within three points of the top six, while Wigan saw their impressive 20-game unbeaten streak come to an end at the hands of Stoke City in the FA Cup.

The Latics are still unbeaten in 12 league games, however.

In-form Sheffield Wednesday could move back into the League One play-off places with victory over Wigan Athletic when the promotion-chasers meet at Hillsborough on Tuesday. Photo: Bernard Platt.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

What time does Sheffield Wednesday vs Wigan Athletic kick-off?

Sheffield Wednesday vs Wigan Athletic kicks off at 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Wigan Athletic team news

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore said there were no fresh injury concerns following his side’s win over Burton.

No fewer than 10 senior Owls players remain on the sidelines, however, with Moore ‘not expecting much change’ before Tuesday.

Will Keane and Tom Pearce both missed Wigan’s trip to Stoke last weekend, with the latter set to be out for ‘a few weeks’.

Is Sheffield Wednesday vs Wigan Athletic on TV?

Sheffield Wednesday vs Wigan Athletic has not been chosen for TV coverage.

How can I stay up to date with the match?

The Star’s Owls correspondents Joe Crann and Alex Miller will be at the match and providing live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.

You can follow them on Twitter – @YesWeCrann and @AlexMiller91

What about live streaming?

Fans will be able to stream the match on iFollow for £10.

Who is the match referee?

Tim Robinson is the match referee. He will be assisted by Nigel Lugg and Mark Dwyer.

The fourth official is Samuel Barrott.

What are the latest betting odds?

Sheffield Wednesday – 11/8

Draw – 9/4