And in leading the line in Sheffield Wednesday’s handsome 3-0 win over Sunderland on Tuesday evening, Florian Kamberi did just that.

The Swiss-born striker was something of a surprise inclusion in the side as one of three changes Darren Moore must take great credit four; alongside Lewis Wing and match-winner Theo Corbeanu. Since August, Kamberi has played only 58 minutes of League One football.

A frustrating couple of months it will have no doubt been as the forward watched Wednesday’s goalscoring struggles from the sidelines. Released from the shackles of the substitute’s bench in an attacking line-up against the Mackems, his tireless movement allowed Lee Gregory space and offered support to all around him.

Despite his 39th-minute goal, what was perhaps most impressive was the dirty work he contributed.

Remarkably, Kamberi’s tally of seven interceptions was bettered only by Chey Dunkley (nine), he swallowed-up nine loose balls and threw himself into 14 defensive duels.

This was everything we had been told about what he can offer. Going forward he was as busy and influential as those positive reports suggested he can be at his most confident in what was seen as by far and away the best Kamberi performance in Wednesday colours so far.

The numbers bear out the eye-test; he was involved in 106 match actions, a huge leap from the far more passive 90-minute average of 65.81 he has managed in previous outings in a Wednesday shirt.

Whether Kamberi is chosen to continue up top remains to be seen, but in giving a performance full of heart and endeavour he’s certainly not done his case any harm.

“I was really pleased with him,” Moore said after the game in praise of his forward. “I thought he led the line well. He worked in behind them well and he caused them problems by working in behind the lines with his runs.

“His link up play was good and he was a constant threat.

“I am really pleased with his performance and energy coming into the team.