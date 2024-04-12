Sheffield Wednesday are back in action this weekend, facing relegation rivals Stoke City in a key clash. The Owls are now within goal difference of the safety spots, and a win this weekend would put them level on points with the Potters, making this one a relegation six-pointer.

Danny Rohl’s men showed real character to come from behind against Norwich City during the week, and they will want to take that momentum into this weekend’s Hillsborough clash. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both sides. Take a look below to see who could miss out.