Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke City injury news as 4 out and 3 doubts - gallery

A look at the latest injury news surrounding Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City ahead of Saturday’s huge clash.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 12th Apr 2024, 17:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action this weekend, facing relegation rivals Stoke City in a key clash. The Owls are now within goal difference of the safety spots, and a win this weekend would put them level on points with the Potters, making this one a relegation six-pointer.

Danny Rohl’s men showed real character to come from behind against Norwich City during the week, and they will want to take that momentum into this weekend’s Hillsborough clash. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both sides. Take a look below to see who could miss out.

Gooch is out for a couple of weeks.

1. Lynden Gooch - Out

Gooch is out for a couple of weeks.

Photo Sales
Pearson is looking at late April.

2. Ben Pearson - Out

Pearson is looking at late April.

Photo Sales
Mmaee is fighting to return before the end of the season.

3. Ryan Mmaee - Out

Mmaee is fighting to return before the end of the season.

Photo Sales
The striker sat out during the week and will be assessed ahead of this weekend.

4. Ike Ugbo - Doubt

The striker sat out during the week and will be assessed ahead of this weekend.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Stoke CityNorwich CityHillsborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.