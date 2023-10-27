News you can trust since 1887
All the latest injury news surrounding Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United ahead of Sunday's Championship derby clash.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 27th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action on Sunday when they face Rotherham United in a South Yorkshire derby. The Owls have had a disastrous campaign so far, picking up just three points, still searching for their first win after 13 games.

This weekend they face Yorkshire rivals Rotherham at Hillsborough, and the Millers themselves have found it difficult this season, picking up just nine points, while they have struggled, in particular, away from home. With the clash drawing closer, we have rounded up the latest injury news surrounding both clubs.

1. Here is all the latest injury news ahead of the derby...

Green has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

2. Andre Green - Out

While Lindsay remains out, Matt Taylor has said: “The early signs are really positive,” manager Matt Taylor said: “For the first time in probably a few years Jamie’s got no pain in his achilles. It’s something he’s played with consistently."

3. Jamie Lindsay - Out

Hall is out until next month with a hamstring injury.

4. Grant Hall - Out

