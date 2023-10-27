Sheffield Wednesday are back in action on Sunday when they face Rotherham United in a South Yorkshire derby. The Owls have had a disastrous campaign so far, picking up just three points, still searching for their first win after 13 games.

This weekend they face Yorkshire rivals Rotherham at Hillsborough, and the Millers themselves have found it difficult this season, picking up just nine points, while they have struggled, in particular, away from home. With the clash drawing closer, we have rounded up the latest injury news surrounding both clubs.