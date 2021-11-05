Lowe, now manager of Plymouth Argyle who travel to Hillsborough on Sunday for the live televised clash, had a spell at Wednesday in 2012 and was a fan-favourite during his short time in South Yorkshire.

The Liverpudlian has never hidden his respect for the Owls and the affinity he has with the club and it was the manager he turned his attention to before going head-to-head with Moore for the second time this season after coming out on top in the league, earlier in the campaign.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has a big fan in Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe - the two meet again in the FA Cup on Sunday. Pic Steve Ellis

"Darren is doing a fantastic job," he said. "He's a top bloke, he came in and saw us afterwards [the 3-0 defeat] and was dead honest about the game.

"It's always tough for any manager at any football club. The expectations are going to be big, let alone Sheffield Wednesday. It's the same with ours.

"He's a good man, he has got the right attitude, he has got the right style and philosophy. He will be looking at it and saying 'Okay, they beat us three-nil, how do we turn that round?'

"So we are not underestimating Sheffield Wednesday as a club or Darren Moore and his coaching staff, no chance. They are a big club.

"They have got some fantastic individuals and, for me, they have got some fantastic coaches."

Lowe is expecting thngs to be a lot different for this encounter when his side ran out fairly easy winners at Home Park in September.

The Pilgrims boss added: "They have got more or less a whole new team, they have been relegated from the Championship and it's not easy in League One, which he [Moore] knew.

"Now the players are adapting to it. They are definitely going to be a different Sheffield Wednesday than we faced here at Home Park a couple of months ago."

While some teams are concentrating on the bread and butter of the league, Lowe says he won’t be leaving behind too many players for the trip to Hillsborough.