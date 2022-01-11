Back-to-back defeats mean six points currently separate the Owls from sixth spot, which coincidentally is occupied by Plymouth ahead of the pair’s clash this weekend.

The Pilgrims have already beaten Wednesday 3-0 on two occasions this season - in the league and FA Cup first round.

Sheffield Wednesday take on Plymouth Argyle in League One this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of another big game for Darren Moore’s side.

Form (last five)

Plymouth Argyle – L-D-L-W-W

Head-to-head record (last 10)

Sheffield Wednesday – 2 wins

Draw – 2 draws

Plymouth Argyle – 6 wins

What time does Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle kick off?

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle kicks off at 3pm on Saturday at Hillsborough.

Is Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle on TV?

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle will not be shown on TV.

An iFollow stream will be available for fans watching outside of the UK and match highlights will be shown on Quest from 9pm on Saturday.

How can I stay up to date with the match?

The Star’s Owls correspondents Joe Crann and Alex Miller will be at the match and providing live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.

You can follow them both on Twitter – @YesWeCrann and @AlexMiller91.

What are the betting odds for Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle?

Sky Bet are offering the following odds on the game (as of Tuesday):

Sheffield Wednesday – 11/10

Draw – 23/10