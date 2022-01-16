The Hillsborough visitors had three shots to Wednesday’s 22 but grabbed goals against the run of play to twice get them back to a one-goal deficit.

Schumacher has recently taken over from former Owls forward Ryan Lowe and has enjoyed a bright start to his Home Park reign. He described the defeat as the worst he’s seen as Pilgrims boss.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the display, the 37-year-old said: “That is a performance that was right at the very, very bottom. That didn’t look like us today. Our performance was nowhere near good enough.

“Sheffield Wednesday were the better team in every department and fully deserved to win the game. We were nowhere near it.

“We weren’t on the front foot. We spoke all week about what to expect from Wednesday today, we’ve had good results against them this season and we knew the crowd would play a big part because they hadn’t been here for seven weeks or whatever.

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher blasted his side's performance in defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

“The lads were prepared. Sometimes you can prepare as much as you like but if you don’t turn up you get punished.”

Goals from Sylla Sow, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Sam Hutchinson and Josh Windass helped themselves to goals.