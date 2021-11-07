The former Owls player had a spell at S6 in 2012 an had been looking forward to heading back to one of his old stomping grounds but said he found it ‘flat’ – the atmosphere not helped by a fairly uneventful enounter between two evenly-matched teams.

“I was a bit disappointed in the crowd to be honest with you,” he said after the 0-0 draw. “I know it’s the FA Cup but this football club carries 35,000 fans I was expecting 20,000 at least.

"It was flat, wasn’t it. It didn’t think [the tempo of the match] would change because it was a 12.15 kick off but it was flat. Maybe both teams wre a bit flat because the atmosphere wasn’t great. That’s football, you have got to make your own atmosphere.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Lowe, Manager of Plymouth Argyle applauds the fans following the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough on November 07, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"Our fans sang as much as they could and probably had an early start this morning, as many of us did. It wasn’t an FA Cup thriller was it? It was a stalemate.”

Lowe added on Wednesday and the match generally: “I thought they came into [the game] in the second half.

“They used all five subs, put lads on with energy and got in our faces. They caused one or two problems, but we stood up to it.

“We’re disappointed we didn’t go in at half-time at least 1-0 up.

“We need to do better in taking more risks and creating a lot more chances.